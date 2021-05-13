OFFERS
Obituary: Lester D. Felten Jr.

Originally Published: May 13, 2021 7:58 p.m.

Lester D. Felten Jr., 90, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on May 11, 2021. Born on Sept. 30, 1930, in Camden, New Jersey, Les was a devoted husband, father, musician, beloved teacher, entrepreneur, and loyal friend. Married to Barbara Ann Barr since 1956, this month marks their 65th wedding anniversary.

After serving in the 108th Army National Guard Band, Les earned a degree in music education from Arizona State College at Tempe (now ASU), and taught band and orchestra in the Roosevelt and Balsz school districts and at Phoenix Country Day School. He cultivated award-winning concert and jazz bands, helped found summer music camps, organized concert tours across the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Europe, and inspired generations of students, many of whom became educators and professional musicians themselves.

Les was well-known to musicians across the Valley from Quick’s Music’s Store, which he co-owned with his parents and wife, Barbara. An innovative educator, clinician, conductor, and professional trumpet player, he was also an entrepreneur, having founded the Virtú Musical Instrument Company and working with the Orpheus Male Chorus, was a founding director of the Phoenix Boys Choir.

In retirement, Les loved to travel (especially cruising), spending time with friends, playing in various community bands, and teaching his grandchildren how to win at Monopoly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; grateful sons, David of Phoenix and Eric (Jennifer) of Washington, D.C., and six grandchildren, Priscilla, Nathaniel, Greta, Thaddeus, Mattie, and Samuel.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale. A celebration of Les’ life and legacy is in the works for later in the summer.

