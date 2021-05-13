Evacuations for Tussock Fire lifted; blaze is 66% contained
All evacuations for the Tussock Fire were lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, for the area of Fort Misery, Minihaha, and Horse Thief Basin, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported.
However, all residents in Crown King, Fort Misery, Minihaha and Horse Thief Basin should remain at "Ready," the YCSO reported in a news release. "Stay aware of the latest news and information from local media, your local fire department and public safety officials."
Crown King remains closed to all non-residents because of the wildland fire, which was human caused and began Saturday, May 8, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov.
The fire, which is 66% contained as of Thursday evening, has burned 5,546 acres.
The YCSO stated that all prior road closures remain in effect.
The Prescott National Forest lands, roads, and trails south of NFSR94 (along NFSR82A to the junction of NFSR52), and south to the junction of CR177 east are closed, including Senator Highway (FR 52) between Hooper Saddle (FR 362) and Crown King (FR 259).
Additionally, the area of Cow Creek Road, that leads to FR 711 near Lake Pleasant is closed.
Sheriff David Rhodes expressed his thanks to the citizens of Horse Thief Basin, Minihaha, Fort Misery and Crown King for their patience and cooperation through this event.
"It is unfortunate that too often, it seems these communities are impacted by fire events. The citizens and business owners of Crown King have taken great care of our first responders both firefighters, and law enforcement, and it is greatly appreciated.
"Thanks too for the tireless efforts of the Sheriff’s Office volunteers, Sheriff’s Office employees, and our partners in fire service, the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team, the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Forest Service, and Yavapai County Emergency Management."
