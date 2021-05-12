OFFERS
More forests join Prescott by imposing fire, smoking restrictions

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, joined the Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests in imposing restrictions, with the latest ones taking effect Friday. (Courier file)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 12, 2021 5:55 p.m.

Three more national forests in Arizona have imposed campfire and smoking restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires like a large blaze now being fought by hundreds of firefighters supported by aircraft.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests on Wednesday, May 12, issued coordinated statements announcing that those forests were joining the Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests in imposing restrictions, with the latest ones taking effect Friday.

The restrictions generally bar campfires outside Forest Service-provided grills and smoking outside structures, vehicles or areas cleared of flammable material.

The Coronado National Forest in southeastern Arizona hasn’t issued similar restrictions so far this year.

Extreme or exceptional drought conditions blanket most of the state.

Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources, Forest Service officials said.

The forests’ restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently, generally as a result of significant precipitation, to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire, officials said.

Two cities in Arizona’s high country, Prescott and Flagstaff, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as well as Yavapai County, announced similar fire restrictions.

Flagstaff’s bans include smoking prohibitions in numerous parks, open-space areas and the city’s urban trail system.

