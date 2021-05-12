OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire officials ask public to not drive near the Tussock fire; observe closures

The Tussock fire is burning southwest of Crown King, Arizona. (Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy)

The Tussock fire is burning southwest of Crown King, Arizona. (Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 12, 2021 9:54 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021 10:35 AM

photo

Areas within the Prescott National Forest and Bureau of Land Management remain closed for public and firefighter safety due to the Tussock fire burning southwest of Crown King, Arizona. (Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy)

Nearly 200 additional firefighters and heavy equipment operators arrived Tuesday to help battle the Tussock fire burning southwest of Crown King, prompting incident officials to ask summer visitors and residents in the region to drive carefully and avoid the area.

Areas within the Prescott National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) remain closed for public and firefighter safety.

According to a May 13 news release from Prescott National Forest Service, heavy equipment is deployed to clear thick brush and improve access for crews working on the fire’s western perimeter. A total of seven helicopters are on scene, dropping water and retardant to keep the fire in check on the northern perimeter where firefighter access is limited by the steep and rugged terrain.

photo

On the fire’s eastern side, personnel are burning fuels just west of the Crown King Trail to create a fire line. (Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy)

On the fire’s eastern side, personnel are burning fuels just west of the Crown King Trail to create a fire line. Grass continues to burn along the southern flank toward Silver Creek and is moving southeasterly toward Sand and French creeks. Smokey conditions are likely, the news release states.

Temperatures and winds will be increasing through Friday with no helpful humidity. Vegetation is already drought-stressed and easy to ignite. Wet weather conditions are not forecast to aid firefighting until next week.

EVACUATIONS ORDERED

Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horse Thief Basin are evacuated; however, Crown King remains at "SET." Residents should begin preparing in the event an evacuation order is issued. Crown King is closed to non-residents.

The Ready, Set, Go! initiative is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get "READY" by preparing now for what threatens their community, be "SET" by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to "GO," evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

More information on READY-SET-GO is available online at ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

photo

Heavy equipment is deployed to clear thick brush and improve access for crews working on the fire’s western perimeter. A total of seven helicopters are on scene, dropping water and retardant to keep the fire in check on the northern perimeter where firefighter access is limited by the steep and rugged terrain. (Google)

PUBLIC LAND CLOSURES

Public lands within the BLM Hassayampa Field Office are closed. All Prescott National Forest lands, roads, and trails south of NFSR94 (along NFSR82A to the junction of NFSR52), and south to the junction of CR177 east are closed, including Senator Highway (FR 52) between Hooper Saddle (FR 362) and Crown King (FR 259).

Additionally, the area of Cow Tank Road, that leads to FR 711 near Lake Pleasant is closed. People should not travel into any of the fire areas.

More information is available online on the Tussock fire Incident Information System web page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7472.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Evacuations ordered due to Tussock Fire
Mandatory fire evacuations issued for residents in Horse Thief, Minihaha, Fort Misery areas
Update: Bumblebee Fire still active south of Prescott
Hot shot firefighters arrive to battle Horse Fire
Tiger fire is on the prowl
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries