Church News: May 13, 2021

To close out National Salvation Army Week, Captain Tony Poe will speak on the topic of “I’ll Fight.” The Salvation Army welcomes everyone to attend at 11 a.m. Sunday. Adult and Children’s Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be broadcast on our Facebook page.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in-person/online at 8:45 (masks required) or 10:30 (masks recommended). Pastor Matt continues our series “Live Generous” with Generous Gifting. God has generously given each believer the gifts needed to build each other up. Adult and kids’ Sunday School classes have resumed. Learn more: SolidRockPrescott.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations are necessary, 928-445-4536). We are still streaming our services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

All are welcome at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, the 7th Sunday of Easter, May 16; one service at 10 a.m. with live streaming. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Inquiry from John the Baptist,” with scripture Luke 7:18-28.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On May 16, Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Psalm 1, entitled “Delight in the Lord.” www.mountainreformed.org.

“OK Apocalypse” – Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. Through story, song, poetry, movement and connection, Doula and music therapist, Meg Bohrman, will help us explore the evolution of the soul and how we can learn to ride the waves of this stressful time with joy. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Farewell letter from Pierre-Henry, visit www.sleep.org for information on Wednesday-Saturday PM-Sunday’s at 8, 10 and noon services. “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” Visit St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and “know Christ and to make Christ known.” All are welcome! Register for all services.

Unity of Prescott, 928-445-1850. Our Sunday service is online this week, unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “The Unlimited Me: Stand in the Possibilities.” In-person services begin May 23 with social distancing and masks required in the Sanctuary. Masks are optional in Fellowship Hall where the service is live-streamed.

Hear ye, Hear ye, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or Livestream: www.abcprescott.com. A real church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children; Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff’s message will be “Revive Us Again.” Coffee fellowship after the service.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Flower Communion: What Flower Are You?” We will celebrate beauty, human uniqueness and diversity in a new way. How do we truly celebrate our differences? How are all flowers beautiful?

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Call to reserve or view online at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube.

Observing Shabbat and Shavuot eve Sunday through Tuesday with Yiskor Memorial service. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses being counted equally. Free: 5781 calendars, 100% cotton masks available upon request. Outdoors Shabbat services coming soon. Call for details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Starting Point Church — If you love to worship God, study His Word, and form meaningful connections with others then join us! We’ve remodeled Pier 1 in the Gateway Mall into a great worship auditorium. Services are Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m.; Kids Church is offered every Sunday. Visit www.mysp.church.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org – Memorable portraits of Jesus praying. He continues praying for us. Come, be blessed! 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the lessons.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us Friday, May 14, for Shabbat Services at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-445-4555 – The church has returned to in-person worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Child care available. No reservations required. CDC guidelines are followed – masks, social distancing, no congregational singing. All are welcome.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sunday’s in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon or online at 10:30. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30, and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: High School students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Middle School, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Worship service, 10 a.m., disbursed seating and hand sanitizer provided. Sunday service also broadcast on Facebook. You are welcome to join us in celebrating the post-Easter time. Food pantry open to the public, Mondays 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take-out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.