Adoption Spotlight: Joebert
Originally Published: May 12, 2021 7:52 p.m.
Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand – especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. He loves fruits and vegetables – especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli. Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
