YRMC Foundation celebrates Nurses Week

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Foundation has announced it is underwriting the expenses for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Medical/Surgical/Telemetry nurses to sit for the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification examination.

“Our foundation is pleased to support our nurses as they continually seek to expand their knowledge and clinical skills,” said YRMC Foundation Emeritus Board Member and former nurse executive, Linda Medina, RN. “Nurses who achieve certification underscore their commitment to their profession and have a positive impact on patient care and patient safety.”

The announcement comes as YRMC and healthcare organizations around the world celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12). “We are grateful for community support that provides for such important investments in our staff,” said Irene Connor, chief nursing officer at YRMC.

“In a year like no other, our nurses have worked tirelessly on the front lines to ensure people who need help are cared for,” she said. “For every one of our Medical/Surgical/Telemetry nurses, today’s announcement carries a strong message of appreciation and thanks.”

Founded in 1999, the YRMC Foundation has partnered with the community to provide funding and resources to support YRMC programs and services. The foundation solicits philanthropic gifts, provides stewardship of these gifts, and grants funds to the medical center to advance community health care. All donations to the foundation are invested locally and 100% of each gift goes to the program directed by the donor.

To learn more about the YRMC Foundation, call 928-771-5686, email foundation@yrmc.org or visit www.yrmcfoundation.org.