As weather gets warmer, leave baby wildlife alone, Arizona Game and Fish officials ask

Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials stated in a news release that they are reminding the public to leave baby wildlife alone.

“As temperatures rise and days grow longer, newborns of many wildlife species are beginning to explore the world around them,” the release said. “AZGFD encourages people to resist the urge to help seemingly abandoned animals, including baby birds and young rabbits, as a parent is likely nearby and will return once humans have left the area.”

AZGFD Wildlife Education Program Manager Stacey Sekscienski explained that good intentions to help an animal may actually harm it.

“Picking up or ‘rescuing’ baby wildlife is often unnecessary and can have negative consequences. While the intention is well-meaning, the ‘rescue’ often results in a newborn or juvenile animal being taken from its parents, which are likely just out foraging for food and water. This can often leave a parent searching for its young, and wildlife raised by humans is less likely to survive if released back into the wild,” Sekscienski said.

AZGFD officials added that once some species of baby animals, such as elk calves or deer fawns, have been removed from the wild, they “may even have to be euthanized because they cannot be released due to disease concerns.”

In addition, zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries have limited space to hold them.

“Wildlife centers around the state are inundated each year with baby birds, rabbits and other wildlife that were unnecessarily taken from the wild,” the release stated.

If you encounter an animal that is sick or injured, wounded or has broken bones, is unresponsive or lethargic, has been attacked by a cat or a dog, or whose mother has likely died, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

“Young wildlife found in a yard or in the field is rarely abandoned,” the release added. “Typically, once the perceived predator (perhaps a dog, cat or person) leaves the area, one or both parents will return and continue to care for the young.”

People most commonly encounter baby birds and remove them from the wild, the release stated, and AZGFD officials added that eggs of ground-nesting birds like quail should be left alone. “It’s reassuring to know our Arizona community is passionate about caring for wild animals,” Sekscienski stated in the release. “But, most often, the best thing anyone can do is just to leave baby wildlife alone.”

For more information about what to do if you encounter abandoned or injured wildlife, visit azgfd.gov/urbanrehab.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department.