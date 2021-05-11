Obituary: Roberta “Bert” Work
Roberta “Bert” Work, 91, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on April 21, 2021. Survived by husband, Fred; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Hank Luedy; stepdaughter and son -in-law, Sandra and Charles Brunk; stepchildren, Rick Work and Jeanette Rogers; 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A native Arizonian, Bert was born in Phoenix and lived in Scottsdale most of her life. She worked for the Scottsdale School District for over 32 years. Roberta enjoyed a second home in Prescott, Arizona, spending time with family and golf.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, a beloved mother and treasured grandmother.
The funeral will be held May 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at The Franciscan Renewal Center at The Casa, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Information was provided by the family.
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- 64-year-old Prescott man crashes vintage Corvette, cited for reckless driving
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2021
- PHS students protest mask mandate with walk out, trek to district office
- Human Resources’ report on suspended Prescott Valley Police Chief Roser expected soon, mayor says
- Mandatory fire evacuations issued for residents in Horse Thief, Minihaha, Fort Misery areas
- Dewey man arrested after allegedly hitting another man with vehicle, stabbing him in face
- Happy Mother’s Day: Winners selected in 2021 Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest
- Driver crashes car after falling asleep in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: