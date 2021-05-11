Obituary: Roberta “Bert” Work

Roberta “Bert” Work, 91, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on April 21, 2021. Survived by husband, Fred; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Hank Luedy; stepdaughter and son -in-law, Sandra and Charles Brunk; stepchildren, Rick Work and Jeanette Rogers; 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A native Arizonian, Bert was born in Phoenix and lived in Scottsdale most of her life. She worked for the Scottsdale School District for over 32 years. Roberta enjoyed a second home in Prescott, Arizona, spending time with family and golf.



She will be remembered as a loving wife, a beloved mother and treasured grandmother.

The funeral will be held May 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at The Franciscan Renewal Center at The Casa, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).

