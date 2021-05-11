OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jerry D. Morfitt

Jerry D. Morfitt

Jerry D. Morfitt

Originally Published: May 11, 2021 7:25 p.m.

Jerry D. Morfitt, 73, of Prescott Valley, peacefully passed on April 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones following a difficult battle with esophageal cancer.

Born on Aug. 1, 1947, to Hannah and Elmo Morfitt, he grew up in the small town and farming community of Hartley Iowa.

Jerry was a 21-year Air Force veteran serving two terms in Vietnam. In 1973, he served in “Operation Homecoming” as crew chief on aircraft deployed to bring our troops home from Vietnam.

Retiring from the USAF in 1987, he then embarked on a 21-year career in aerospace at Allied Signal/Honeywell.

In 2008, Jerry and family retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Jerry was an avid football fan (Cardinals and Vikings) who enjoyed NASCAR and played golf with friends regularly.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa; his children, Wendi Morfitt, Brett Morfitt and Sydney Swain; grandchildren, Alejandro, Antonio and Liliana; his sister, Beverly Kramme, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jerry will be interned at the Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prescott Resort on May 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. Those who wish to remember Jerry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to ECAN.org (Esophageal Cancer Awareness Network)

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: John William Cleary
Obituary: Gary D. Cicci
Obituary: Jerry Gilbert Bay
Obituary: John Francis Murphy
Obituary: Patrick L. Frazier

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries