Obituary: Jerry D. Morfitt

Jerry D. Morfitt, 73, of Prescott Valley, peacefully passed on April 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones following a difficult battle with esophageal cancer.

Born on Aug. 1, 1947, to Hannah and Elmo Morfitt, he grew up in the small town and farming community of Hartley Iowa.

Jerry was a 21-year Air Force veteran serving two terms in Vietnam. In 1973, he served in “Operation Homecoming” as crew chief on aircraft deployed to bring our troops home from Vietnam.

Retiring from the USAF in 1987, he then embarked on a 21-year career in aerospace at Allied Signal/Honeywell.

In 2008, Jerry and family retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Jerry was an avid football fan (Cardinals and Vikings) who enjoyed NASCAR and played golf with friends regularly.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa; his children, Wendi Morfitt, Brett Morfitt and Sydney Swain; grandchildren, Alejandro, Antonio and Liliana; his sister, Beverly Kramme, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jerry will be interned at the Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prescott Resort on May 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. Those who wish to remember Jerry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to ECAN.org (Esophageal Cancer Awareness Network)

