ADOT holding virtual meetings May 12 on Highway 69 widening project in Prescott

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be holding two virtual public information meetings on Wednesday, May 12, for the Highway 69 widening project in Prescott.

The project will add one new travel lane in each direction with a raised center median between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Yavpe Connector, according to a news release. A new raised center median will also be constructed from the Yavpe Connector to Heather Heights.

The online meetings on May 12 will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.

The meetings will provide an overview of the projects and the opportunity for residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ask questions, ADOT officials said. Both meetings will provide the same presentation and information. Details on joining the meetings, including access codes and links, can be found at azdot.gov/SR69frontiervillage.

Those interested in participating can visit the website to access the link to join virtually.

If you cannot participate in one of the upcoming meetings, they will be recorded and posted on the project website at azdot.gov/SR69frontiervillage. The public can also submit questions and comments to the project team between May 12 and June 12, through the following ways:

• Project webpage or the ADOT website at azdot.gov;

• Calling the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530; and,

• Writing to ADOT Community Relations at 1655 W. Jackson St., MD126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic safety and operation of the highway. The project is scheduled to start in the fall of 2022.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.