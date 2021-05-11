OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT holding virtual meetings May 12 on Highway 69 widening project in Prescott

Originally Published: May 11, 2021 11:58 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be holding two virtual public information meetings on Wednesday, May 12, for the Highway 69 widening project in Prescott.

The project will add one new travel lane in each direction with a raised center median between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Yavpe Connector, according to a news release. A new raised center median will also be constructed from the Yavpe Connector to Heather Heights.

The online meetings on May 12 will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m.

The meetings will provide an overview of the projects and the opportunity for residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ask questions, ADOT officials said. Both meetings will provide the same presentation and information. Details on joining the meetings, including access codes and links, can be found at azdot.gov/SR69frontiervillage.

Those interested in participating can visit the website to access the link to join virtually.

If you cannot participate in one of the upcoming meetings, they will be recorded and posted on the project website at azdot.gov/SR69frontiervillage. The public can also submit questions and comments to the project team between May 12 and June 12, through the following ways:

• Project webpage or the ADOT website at azdot.gov;

• Calling the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530; and,

• Writing to ADOT Community Relations at 1655 W. Jackson St., MD126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic safety and operation of the highway. The project is scheduled to start in the fall of 2022.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries