Adoption Spotlight: Jessie

Jessie is a talkative, adventurous, daring young boy. He likes to play outside – riding his bike and climbing trees. The ideal day for Jessie would include swimming and spending time with his favorite animals: goats, chickens and dogs. He is currently reading the book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” but relates to the book “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” the most. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.