Stage 1 fire restrictions to be implemented on May 14

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA), Prescott Fire Department and the Prescott National Forest announced Monday that their agencies will enter Stage I fire restrictions on Friday, May 14, starting at 8 a.m.

The goal of the fire restrictions is to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires. Restrictions will remain in effect until fire officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

According to a news release from Prescott National Forest, Stage I fire restrictions prohibit the following:

• Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).

• Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations. 36 C.F.R. § 261.58(m).

Exemptions to the restrictions include the following: Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. §261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from the provisions in this Order:

• Holders of Forest Service Special Use Authorizations are exempt from prohibition No. 1 above, provided such fires are within a fire structure and they are within their permitted area.

• Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

• Persons using a stove fire in a designated area.

• Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

The following is a comprehensive list of the designated areas, as referenced in prohibition No. 1. Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, is only allowed within a fire structure (metal fire rings and/or metal pedestal grills) provided by the Forest Service at the following developed recreation areas:

Bradshaw Ranger District:

• Alto Pit OHV Campground and Day-Use

• Lynx Campground

• Yavapai Campground

• Lynx Creek Ruin Day-Use

• Cayuse Equestrian TH Day-Use

• Lynx Lake North Shore Day-Use

• Wekuvde Day-Use

• Lynx Lake South Shore Day-Use

• Groom Creek Horse Campground

• White Spar Campground

• Hilltop Campground

• Ranch Trailhead #62

• Eagle Ridge Campground

• Thumb Butte Day-Use + Group Ramada

• Lower Wolf Creek Campground

• Upper Wolf Creek Campground

Verde Ranger District:

• Mingus Mountain Campground

• Mingus Vista Day-Use

• Mingus Picnic Day-Us

• Sycamore Cabin Rental

• White Bridge Day-Use

• Potato Patch Campground

• Black Canyon Day Use

• Powell Springs Campground

• Copper Canyon Trailhead

• Beasley Flat Day-Use

• Summit Day-Use

The public can obtain current state and federal fire restrictions information across Arizona on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention and Information website at wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions. The map is a culmination of work from federal, state, and local agencies who hope to explain to the public where it is safe to have fires and where it’s not. The map shows all fire restrictions in New Mexico and Arizona, regardless of jurisdiction.

COMMUNITY RESTRICTIONS

In a joint news release Monday, CAFMA and Prescott Fire Department identified Stage 1 fire restrictions for their jurisdictions. These include the 42 square miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of the CAFMA service area, which includes the Towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden. CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with the areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley which are south of Prescott.

Their provided details about Stage 1 restrictions include:

• No residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms.

• Cooking, warming, or camp fires (ash or ember producing) are still allowed at single and multi-family residential properties and Town parks (where approved) but must be attended at all times.

As the fire danger continues to increase, Stage II restrictions may also be put into effect as the communities move into the summer months. These restrictions will stay in effect until there is significant rain throughout the area to justify lifting the restrictions.

To learn more, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, www.cazfire.org or www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire.