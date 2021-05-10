Over 2.5 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated

As of the first week of May, 50.1% of people who are eligible in Arizona have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The ranks the state as 36th in the country for people fully vaccinated or 31.6% on the population.

Arizona is administering around 85,000 vaccines a week, according to a news Monday release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS). If the state maintains this rate, 75% of Arizonans would have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 23. This estimate could change if more people become eligible, such as if the vaccines are approved for children ages 12 to 15, and if the FDA upgrades the vaccines’ status from emergency use authorization to a full authorization. Such a change could significantly increase the number of people willing to receive the vaccine.

“We know through rigorous trials and federal reviews that each COVID-19 vaccine is safe and extremely effective at preventing serious cases and deaths,” Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said. “What we are still learning is the long-term health effects on those among those who recover from severe cases of COVID-19, including young people. It’s a mistake to assume you are safe just because the percentages show you at lower risk of severe outcomes from coronavirus.”

With more than one-third of the American population fully vaccinated, health officials are hoping to reach more people — including those under the age of 16, YCCHS stated in the release. A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet this week to discuss whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

YCCHS has consulted with Spectrum and YRMC regarding the storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccine and they will most likely not be able to receive the vaccine, however it is available at CVS, Safeway, and Walgreens, YCCHS said.

POD UPDATE

Saturday, May 15 is the last day of walk-ins for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Spectrum Healthcare’s point of dispensing (POD) in Prescott Valley, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are the last days for the POD in Cottonwood. People can still make appointments at the Spectrum Healthcare clinics at the same link on their website at www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine, or call 928-414-8884.

The YRMC POD at the old Sears at Gateway Mall will be offering second dose walk-ins through Wednesday, May 12. Other options for the COVID-19 vaccines are pharmacies, YCCHS clinics (928-771-3122), and Community Health Center of Yavapai (928-583-1000). The YCCHS website is a one-stop shop for appointments www.yavapai.us/chs, or call YCCHS COVID Assistance at 928-442-5103.

Yavapai County reports 62 COVID-19 Cases since Friday for an average of 20 cases per day. The county has tested 115,307 residents for COVID-19 with 18,913 positive cases and 504 deaths. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 13 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.