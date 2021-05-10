OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Haddad: Grateful for patrons who practice civility regarding small business mask requirements

Courier stock photo

Courier stock photo

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: May 10, 2021 7:42 p.m.

I was recently shopping at a local small business where the owners have a sign posted that says, “Masks required,” with a footnote explaining that they are trying to protect at-risk staff and customers.

A couple walked in without masks. An employee politely asked if they had face masks they could wear while in the store, and if not, she could supply them with a free mask. The older adult male immediately started berating the employee, using foul language and a raised, angry and hateful voice. It was hard to watch, and my heart ached for the young employee. The couple left with loathing looks, still spewing profanities.

This scenario has played out at countless businesses throughout the quad-city area. Even though government mask mandates have recently been lifted, there are many businesses that still feel face masks are important to protect vulnerable employees and customers.

Below are some of the comments we have received from local business owners expressing their concerns about what some customers apparently believe is appropriate behavior.

“As the owner of a small family mom-and-pop business, I feel compelled to address the rudeness my employees are subjected to on a daily basis by customers who are not willing to follow our request to wear a mask while shopping in our store. To me, wearing a mask is a matter of respect. You don’t have to agree that masks are effective, but we would appreciate you being polite and courteous to our employees. There is a back story on why we ask our customers to wear masks — many of our employees, or their spouses, have serious health issues. One of our employees’ spouses is battling cancer. We are trying to protect her — the last thing she wants to do is contract COVID and take it home to her husband. We have another employee whose spouse is pregnant. She has had a very difficult pregnancy with a lot of complications and has been in the hospital three times just this past week. We are trying to protect her husband — the last thing we would want to happen is to have him take COVID home to his wife.”

“My wife and I own a small business in town. We’ve invested everything we have into our shop, which barely sustains our family. A man came in and started yelling obscenities at my wife because we have a sign asking people to please wear a mask. He left in a rage. Later, we learned he started a thread on social media asking people to boycott our store. I can understand if he didn’t want to wear a mask, that’s his choice, and he can find another shop that sells (our products), but why did he have to be so hateful to my wife? And then to go even further to try to harm our family business just because we are trying to protect ourselves and customers — it’s just wrong.”

“By and large, 98 percent of our customers are very supportive of our mask ‘mandate.’ We receive compliments and expressions of gratitude every day from customers thanking us for requesting masks. Unfortunately, those who refuse to wear masks have been extremely belligerent and rude to our employees, using expletives and gestures that are inappropriate and unnecessary.”

“Where is the kindness, and a spirit of thoughtfulness and caring for someone who is doing their job to serve the public? Small mom-and-pop businesses need your support and encouragement, not your condemnation and criticism.”

“A customer wrote us a letter stating that because of our mask mandate they ‘won’t be back’ and added, ‘Too bad because I really enjoy supporting our local businesses.’ How are you supporting a local business when you refuse to shop there when all they are trying to do is to protect their employees who are on the front line every day working with the public?”

As I read these notes from local business owners I find myself recalling a Bible prophesy that says, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.”

I’d like to think that these cold hearts are not yet considered “many” in our community. My optimism and faith in humanity compels me to hope that these extremists who think it’s OK to treat others so horribly are only a vocal minority. Perhaps they are otherwise good people who have accidentally allowed themselves to be so caught up in politics and pride that they have temporarily lost the practice of common courtesy.

I hope they find it again.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
Friday Catchall: Reopening, masks a matter of trust, perception
Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks
List of Prescott-area businesses requiring masks is growing
Cantlon: Mask or seatbelt? Your call
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries