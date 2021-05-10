Firewise Tip of the Week: Red Flag Warnings!
Originally Published: May 10, 2021 7:53 p.m.
Check with the fire department for Red Flag Warnings. During fire season they may prohibit use of chain saws and other motor driven tools when dry and windy. They can hit a rock and set off sparks, which can start a wildfire.
For more information, go to www.yavapaifirewise.org or call 928-277-8032.
Most Read
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- 64-year-old Prescott man crashes vintage Corvette, cited for reckless driving
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2021
- PHS students protest mask mandate with walk out, trek to district office
- Human Resources’ report on suspended Prescott Valley Police Chief Roser expected soon, mayor says
- Arizona town readies for tourists after 'Nomadland' movie
- Dewey man arrested after allegedly hitting another man with vehicle, stabbing him in face
- Mandatory fire evacuations issued for residents in Horse Thief, Minihaha, Fort Misery areas
- Happy Mother’s Day: Winners selected in 2021 Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: