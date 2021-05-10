OFFERS
Finding and Making the Good recognizes Lisa Lucidi of Lucy Dee’s BBQ

Lisa Lucidi (left) of Lucy Dee’s BBQ is recognized by Finding and Making the Good with flowers from Allan’s Flowers and a donation from El Gato Azul for her contributions to the community. (Prescott Woman Magazine/Courtesy)

Lisa Lucidi (left) of Lucy Dee’s BBQ is recognized by Finding and Making the Good with flowers from Allan’s Flowers and a donation from El Gato Azul for her contributions to the community. (Prescott Woman Magazine/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 10, 2021 7:57 p.m.

On Friday, April 30, Finding and Making the Good recognized Lisa Lucidi of Lucy Dee’s BBQ, 669 E Sheldon in Prescott.

“This well-deserving woman gives back in many ways to the community, but the organization that has her heart is Horses with Heart,” commented Karen Richert, her nominator.

Lisa and her husband Zip opened Lucy Dee’s in August of 2019, and they began to accept donations, in lieu of tips, for the new hay barn to be built at Horses with Heart in Chino Valley, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe, therapeutic equine experience for people with disabilities.

Lisa has volunteered with the organization for many years, serves on the Board of Directors, and loans her beloved Fjord horse, Sam, to the program for the nine months out of the year that they are in service.

“Lisa is a community-oriented business owner, and when Covid temporarily shut Lucy Dee’s down for a month, she took all her perishable food to El Gato Azul to help with their food donation program, and paid her employees during the shutdown,” Richert added.

Lucy Dee’s has since reopened with a limited indoor seating capacity and expanded outdoor seating and continues to support the community.

Lisa was honored for finding and making the good within the community with flowers from Allan’s Flowers and a donation from El Gato Azul, by Horses with Heart volunteers, Karen and Jan.

“Lisa wanted to remind us that she truly thanks her employees and customers for helping her support the community,” Richert said.

To learn more about Horses With Heart, visit www.horseswithheartaz.org.

SUBMIT A NOMINATION, SHARE THE GOOD

Finding and Making the Good in Prescott is a group of volunteers banded together to not only identify, but also obtain input from local area residents on people that are doing selfless acts in the community. As part of Gato Community Gives program, their mission is to “celebrating people doing, living and creating positivity without expecting anything in return.”

To learn more, or to nominate someone in the community who is “making the good,” visit findingandmakingthegood.com or their Facebook page, facebook.com/findingandmakingthegood.

Information provided by Finding and Making the Good.

