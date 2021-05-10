Evacuations ordered due to Tussock Fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is working in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and the US Forest Service on the response to the Tussock fire, which is burning to the southwest of Crown King, according to a news release.

As of Monday, May 10, the Tussock Fire had grown to more than 3,500 acres, YCSO Deputy Scott Reed said.

EVACUATIONS, CLOSURES

YCSO announced the closure of some forest roads in the area of Old Senator Highway at the junctions of FR 362 and FR 192 near Crown King. Crown King is now closed to non-residents.

Additionally, the area of Cow Tank road that leads to FR 711 near Lake Pleasant has been closed to the public.

YCSO is asking travelers to stay clear of the area as fire personnel work to contain the fire. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents and anyone located in the Horse Thief, Minihaha and Fort Misery areas.

“There is significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go,” stated a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation center for displaced residents is available at Mayer High School, 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive.

“There are no mandatory evacuations at this time for Crown King. Pack emergency items in the event a mandatory evacuation notice is issued,” the release stated.

All residents located in Crown King should be prepared to evacuate the area if needed, fire authorities warned. Additional resources and personnel are arriving to assist with the firefighting effort.

There is currently a Public Safety Closure on the Prescott National Forest as well as a Public Land Closure on the BLM Phoenix District within the Hassayampa Field Office.

STAY UPDATED & SAFE

YCSO recommends residents nearby to stay aware of the latest news and information from their local media, local fire department and public safety officials. For assistance, call 928-771-3260 or 911.

Also, area residents should sign up to the Yavapai County Emergency Notification System — Code Red to receive emergency alerts at ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System. More information is also available at ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

Lastly, the U.S. Forest Service has set up an information hotline for public use. That phone number is 602-345-0246.

BACKGROUND

The Tussock fire started Saturday, May, just before 3 p.m., approximately eight miles southwest of Crown King. As of Saturday morning, the fire was estimated at 800 acres.

A Southwest Type 1 Team 2, led by Incident Commander Dave Bales, assumed management of the fire Monday morning, a news release from the Prescott National Forest stated. The team will assess the current situation and add to the work already completed by the Type 3 team.

The fire actively moved up hill yesterday with the dry windy conditions. Challenges the team will be assessing include the rugged topography and the alignment of drainages combined with anticipated weather.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.