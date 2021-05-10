OFFERS
Mon, May 10
Celebrate National Salvation Army Week May 10-16

Salvation Army/Courtesy

Salvation Army/Courtesy

Originally Published: May 10, 2021 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Salvation Army is celebrating National Salvation Army Week this week through May 16.

National Salvation Army Week is traditionally observed annually immediately following Mother's Day, and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. In his speech, President Eisenhower noted:

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood … their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is a neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

“The Salvation Army annually helps more than 425,000 Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services,” said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, newly installed Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix.

By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for underprivileged children, holiday assistance, and emotional and spiritual support, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 40 million Americans live in poverty, and millions more live near the poverty line. Approximately half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and one-third of adults between 18 and 64 live in low-income households. And after a year of devastation due to the COVID pandemic, the need is greater than it has ever been.

Approximately 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support its life-transforming social services. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities,” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

The Salvation Army has been proudly serving the Prescott area for 126 years.

For more information about supporting The Salvation Army by giving monetarily or of your time, please visit SalvationArmySouthwest.org and follow them on Facebook @TSASW; #DoingTheMostGood.

