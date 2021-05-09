Mandatory fire evacuations issued for residents in Horse Thief, Minihaha, Fort Misery areas
Updated as of Sunday, May 9, 2021 5:10 PM
UPDATE: A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents and anyone located in the Horse Thief, Minihaha and Fort Misery areas.
"There is significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go," stated a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon.
An emergency shelter will be set up at Mayer High School. For assistance, call 928-771-3260 or 911.
All residents located in Crown King should be prepared to evacuate the area if needed, fire authorities warned.
"There are no mandatory evacuations at this time for Crown King. Pack emergency items in the event a mandatory evacuation notice is issued," the release stated.
• Acres: 2448
• Now closing Senator Highway (FR52) between Hooper Saddle (FR362) and Crown King (FR259)
• Crown King is now closed to non-residents
Stay aware of the latest news and information from your local media, your local fire department and public safety officials.
Original Story
Smoke visible from Tussock Fire burning southwest of Crown King
A wildfire burning southwest of Crown King is causing some roads in the area to be closed.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service on the response to the Tussock Fire, which is burning to the southwest of Crown King.
"We are announcing the closure of some forest roads in the area of Old Senator highway at the junctions of FR 362 and FR 192 near Crown King," officials announced Sunday in a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. "Additionally, the area of Cow Tank road, that leads to FR 711 near Lake Pleasant has been closed to the public."
The Tussock Fire started Saturday, May 8, just before 3 p.m., approximately eight miles southwest of Crown King.
As of Sunday morning, the fire is estimated at 800 acres.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently managing this fire with a Type 3 command team.
On Sunday, BLM has been transitioning to a Type 2 command team and will be working on ordering air assets to combat the fire in the remote rugged landscape southwest of Crown King.
Fire crews worked all night to gain control of the fire, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Travelers are being asked to stay clear of the area as fire personnel work to contain the fire.
— Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
