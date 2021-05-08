Obituary: Stephen A. Robbins

Our beloved patriarch, Stephen A. Robbins, 79, sadly passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pati; his devoted sister, Didi; and his cherished daughter, Kameron.

Steve was born in Glendale, California, in 1942. He moved to Orange County, California, where he started and raised his family and enjoyed a career as a master auto mechanic. He retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 2005 where his love of golf, hunting, and outdoor life suited “retirement” Steve just fine. Steve loved gatherings with friends, telling a story or two, but more than anything in the world — Steve LOVED his family; immediate and extended! And we love him too...

P.S. Your garage radio is still on, Steve.

Information was provided by the family.