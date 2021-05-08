OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares

Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares and Russell Junior Phares

Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares and Russell Junior Phares

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:15 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Russell Junior Phares (89 years) and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares (84 years), long-time residents of Prescott, Arizona passed away.

Russell was born in West Virginia and Betty (“Maxie,” as she was known to us) was born in Cottonwood, Arizona. They were married on Jan. 19, 1997, for 24 years.

Russell was the oldest son of Lucille Rachel Phares and Russell Thomas Phares. He was raised in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Russ was a veteran of the Korean War, 101 Airborn 1957, a journalist and a technical writer. He enjoyed biking and took part in the “Bike for Ike” campaign, riding his bicycle across America in his youth. He moved to Prescott in 1968 to raise a family with Mary Hope Phares. He worked at Yavapai College, the YMCA, the Adult Center and Catholic Social Services but spent most of his time raising his children.

Betty was the youngest of five children to Mary and Bert Maxwell. After the war, her family moved to Prescott from Cottonwood, where she finished her schooling. She went to work for the Elks Theater where she met Claude Cline, who she eventually married. They owned and operated the Prescott Theaters and Drive-in until Claude’s death. Betty loved to travel, was an aspiring artist, loved to dance and sing (she had a lovely voice). She supported the local art association her entire life. She became involved with local politics (Republican Women of Prescott), was a delegate and organized many of the campaigns for Arizona’s politicians. She was voted Best Dressed Woman of Prescott in 1968. Betty (Maxie) is deeply missed.

Russell Phares and Betty Cline were married on Jan. 19, 1997. This was a second marriage for both. Russ and Betty (Maxie) traveled extensively visiting friends (Australia and Alaska) and enjoyed frequenting regional casinos. They relished their final years together.

Russell is survived by five daughters, Vita Phares, Natasha Meister, Robin Phares, Julia Ammons and Amie Phares; and one Big Brother Big Sister son, Scott Ingham; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Betty (“Maxie”) is survived by her foster sister, Patricia; two nieces, Suzan Corzine and Linda Watts; four grandchildren; and one nephew, Jack Maxwell. She also is survived by two nieces, Cathy Saunders and Robin Reed from her sister, Marylou; and one nephew, Jack, from her brother, Bob.

The burial took place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, March 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life for Russ and Betty will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 6, 202 S. Pleasant, Prescott, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Marie Maxwell Willis
Obituary: Verna Christine (Chambers) Swope-Martin
Obituary: Elizabeth C. Pierce
Obituary: Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Berger (Willis)
Obituary: Bettie Ann (Byrd) Robbins

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries