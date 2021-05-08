Obituary: Pamela Jean Wolfson
Pamela Jean Wolfson (née Carr), 73, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born Sept. 7, 1947, in Pasadena, California, to William and Margaret Carr.
Pam was an avid outdoor enthusiast; she loved hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, snow skiing, gardening, and river running. She was a National Water Ski Association Speed Skiing Champion in 1965 and 1970. She did numerous private Grand Canyon river trips.
She also enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband of 48 years, and daughter in their VW Westfalia vans, and was looking forward to finally seeing Montana this summer. Pam will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Carr. She is survived by her husband, William Craig Wolfson; daughter, Kammy Ann Wolfson; and brother, Richard Allen Carr.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at their vacation home in Meadview, Arizona, Memorial Day weekend, May 30, 2021. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Pam’s online guest book. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
