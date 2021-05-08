Obituary: MaryJean Gertrude (Huffman) Leigh

MaryJean Gertrude (Huffman) Leigh, 85 of Anamosa, Iowa, went to be with the lord on Jan. 20, 2021. MaryJean was born in 1935 in Lovington, Illinois, to Forest (Earl) Huffman and Dorothy (Doyle) Huffman. She moved to Arizona as a young woman, it was there she had five children and raised them. MaryJean loved to watch Court TV, crocheting, cooking, arts and crafts, doing crosswords and telling stories of the past, all of which she shared with her family.

MaryJean is survived by her children, Robin Leigh, Teri (Michael) Stewart of Stanton, Nebraska, Steven (Colleen) Leigh of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Karis (Robert) Keast of Anamosa, Iowa; brother, Donald (Norma) Huffman of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren, Jason Leigh, Ryan Leigh, Travis Leigh, Alyssa Weaver, Danielle Barnum Leigh Stewart, Summer (Patrick) Desjadon Jr., Jeremy Stewart, Nicole Strong, Daniel (Samantha) Leigh, Carly (Daniel) Jaime Jr., Nikkolas (Tanisha) Keast, Joshua Keast, Kyle Koast, Kaila (Robert) Janzen Jason Keast, Raven Keast; and 32 great-grandchildren. Joining her to meet her Savior, was her sister, Judith (Huffman) Kinsley, 82, Jan 20,2021. Preceding her in death are her parents, Forest and Dorthy; daughter, Vicki Dianne Leigh; and two grandsons, Michael Steven Leigh and Brandon Michael Gaio.

Information was provided by the family.