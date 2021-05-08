Obituary: MaryJean Gertrude (Huffman) Leigh
MaryJean Gertrude (Huffman) Leigh, 85 of Anamosa, Iowa, went to be with the lord on Jan. 20, 2021. MaryJean was born in 1935 in Lovington, Illinois, to Forest (Earl) Huffman and Dorothy (Doyle) Huffman. She moved to Arizona as a young woman, it was there she had five children and raised them. MaryJean loved to watch Court TV, crocheting, cooking, arts and crafts, doing crosswords and telling stories of the past, all of which she shared with her family.
MaryJean is survived by her children, Robin Leigh, Teri (Michael) Stewart of Stanton, Nebraska, Steven (Colleen) Leigh of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Karis (Robert) Keast of Anamosa, Iowa; brother, Donald (Norma) Huffman of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren, Jason Leigh, Ryan Leigh, Travis Leigh, Alyssa Weaver, Danielle Barnum Leigh Stewart, Summer (Patrick) Desjadon Jr., Jeremy Stewart, Nicole Strong, Daniel (Samantha) Leigh, Carly (Daniel) Jaime Jr., Nikkolas (Tanisha) Keast, Joshua Keast, Kyle Koast, Kaila (Robert) Janzen Jason Keast, Raven Keast; and 32 great-grandchildren. Joining her to meet her Savior, was her sister, Judith (Huffman) Kinsley, 82, Jan 20,2021. Preceding her in death are her parents, Forest and Dorthy; daughter, Vicki Dianne Leigh; and two grandsons, Michael Steven Leigh and Brandon Michael Gaio.
Information was provided by the family.
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik station, c-store slated for Prescott Country Club area; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar eyes May opening; Arizona native, wife buy Mobility Plus franchise; to open in PV
- 64-year-old Prescott man crashes vintage Corvette, cited for reckless driving
- Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger next to neighbor's slashed tires
- Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks; Yavapai County adds 76 in week
- PHS students protest mask mandate with walk out, trek to district office
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 1, 2021
- Yavapai County Fallen Officers Memorial unveiled on courthouse plaza in Prescott
- Arizona town readies for tourists after 'Nomadland' movie
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: