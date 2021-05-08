OFFERS
Happy Mother’s Day: Winners selected in 2021 Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest

Jill and Emily McMahon took first-place honors in the 2021 Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest.

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:57 p.m.

A panel of judges has picked Jill and Emily McMahon as the winners of the 2021 Daily Courier/Raskin’s Jewelers Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest.

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, and especially our winners, who won matching ¼-carat diamond pendants (valued at $550 each) donated by Raskin’s Jewelers in downtown Prescott.

And a huge thank you to Raskins Jewelers for sponsoring the contest again this year!

To view a photo gallery of all the 2021 entries, visit dCourier.com/contest and click on the Mother-Daughter contest link or click HERE.

Following are some of our honorable mention mothers and daughters:

photo

Maddie and Melissa Stiver.

photo

Bella-Mari and mom Thandi Zeelie.

photo

Emma and mom Deanna Withey.

photo

Catherine and Maddie Metz.

photo

Adoption is beautiful: pictured are Analise and mom Jenny Sullivan. “As you can see, my daughter Analise and I don’t look anything alike on the outside. That’s because she’s adopted from the other side of the world (Ethiopia). However, if you could get to know us, you’d see how much our hearts are alike. Adoption is such a beautiful thing! Here is a picture of my daughter and I with our ‘look-a-like’ hearts.” — Jenny Sullivan The Daily Courier is the proud sponsor of our daily Adoption Spotlight feature. Watch page 2 of most print editions of the Courier to see bios and photos of Arizona children longing to find their forever homes. You may also visit the Life section of dCourier.com's home page. Get to know these children better at childrensheartgallery.org.

