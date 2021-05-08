Happy Mother’s Day: Winners selected in 2021 Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest

A panel of judges has picked Jill and Emily McMahon as the winners of the 2021 Daily Courier/Raskin’s Jewelers Mother-Daughter Look-alike contest.

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, and especially our winners, who won matching ¼-carat diamond pendants (valued at $550 each) donated by Raskin’s Jewelers in downtown Prescott.

And a huge thank you to Raskins Jewelers for sponsoring the contest again this year!

Following are some of our honorable mention mothers and daughters: