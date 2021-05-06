Obituary: Thomas George Keopple
Thomas George Keopple, 77, was born July 13, 1943, in San Diego, California. Thomas passed peacefully May 2, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carole; sister, JoAnne Smatlan (Joe); sons, Thomas, Timothy (Karen), Matthew, Paul (Bonnie), and daughter, Patricia (Orvan); niece, Teresa Smatlan Stoddard (Chad); nephew, Michael Smatlan, seven great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Florence Keopple.
Thomas was born in California but also lived in Iowa, grew up in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, lived in Juneau, Alaska, and Milton, Washington, before retiring and moving to Dewey, Arizona. Thomas was a licensed Land Surveyor in the states of Alaska, Washington and Idaho. He had many stories about the adventures and projects he worked on during his full career before retiring from the State of Alaska.
An avid outdoorsman, Thomas enjoyed all things active and outside. His love of Alaska was the perfect match for his choice of enthusiastic lifestyle and full personality. Thomas enjoyed family and friends in any venue, loved traveling in retirement with brothers and sisters- in-law, and cherished treating guests to some grilled halibut, or chicken on the barbecue. Thomas enjoyed music and could be found drumming along to almost any song played.
Services to Celebrate the Life of Thomas G. Keopple will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona. A reception at 12912 E. Madrid, Dewey, Arizona, will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northern Arizona Region of Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of Thomas Keopple.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Thomas’ guestbook and share a memory with the family.
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik station, c-store slated for Prescott Country Club area; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar eyes May opening; Arizona native, wife buy Mobility Plus franchise; to open in PV
- Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger next to neighbor's slashed tires
- 64-year-old Prescott man crashes vintage Corvette, cited for reckless driving
- Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks; Yavapai County adds 76 in week
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 1, 2021
- Police: 34-year-old Prescott Valley woman arrested for drug possession, making false report
- Yavapai County Fallen Officers Memorial unveiled on courthouse plaza in Prescott
- Tips from public help YCSO detectives arrest Prescott road-rage subject
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: