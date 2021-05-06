Obituary: Thomas George Keopple

Thomas George Keopple, 77, was born July 13, 1943, in San Diego, California. Thomas passed peacefully May 2, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carole; sister, JoAnne Smatlan (Joe); sons, Thomas, Timothy (Karen), Matthew, Paul (Bonnie), and daughter, Patricia (Orvan); niece, Teresa Smatlan Stoddard (Chad); nephew, Michael Smatlan, seven great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Florence Keopple.

Thomas was born in California but also lived in Iowa, grew up in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, lived in Juneau, Alaska, and Milton, Washington, before retiring and moving to Dewey, Arizona. Thomas was a licensed Land Surveyor in the states of Alaska, Washington and Idaho. He had many stories about the adventures and projects he worked on during his full career before retiring from the State of Alaska.

An avid outdoorsman, Thomas enjoyed all things active and outside. His love of Alaska was the perfect match for his choice of enthusiastic lifestyle and full personality. Thomas enjoyed family and friends in any venue, loved traveling in retirement with brothers and sisters- in-law, and cherished treating guests to some grilled halibut, or chicken on the barbecue. Thomas enjoyed music and could be found drumming along to almost any song played.

Services to Celebrate the Life of Thomas G. Keopple will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona. A reception at 12912 E. Madrid, Dewey, Arizona, will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northern Arizona Region of Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of Thomas Keopple.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Thomas’ guestbook and share a memory with the family.