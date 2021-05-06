OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Thomas George Keopple

Thomas George Keopple

Thomas George Keopple

Originally Published: May 6, 2021 6:20 p.m.

Thomas George Keopple, 77, was born July 13, 1943, in San Diego, California. Thomas passed peacefully May 2, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carole; sister, JoAnne Smatlan (Joe); sons, Thomas, Timothy (Karen), Matthew, Paul (Bonnie), and daughter, Patricia (Orvan); niece, Teresa Smatlan Stoddard (Chad); nephew, Michael Smatlan, seven great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Florence Keopple.

Thomas was born in California but also lived in Iowa, grew up in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, lived in Juneau, Alaska, and Milton, Washington, before retiring and moving to Dewey, Arizona. Thomas was a licensed Land Surveyor in the states of Alaska, Washington and Idaho. He had many stories about the adventures and projects he worked on during his full career before retiring from the State of Alaska.

An avid outdoorsman, Thomas enjoyed all things active and outside. His love of Alaska was the perfect match for his choice of enthusiastic lifestyle and full personality. Thomas enjoyed family and friends in any venue, loved traveling in retirement with brothers and sisters- in-law, and cherished treating guests to some grilled halibut, or chicken on the barbecue. Thomas enjoyed music and could be found drumming along to almost any song played.

Services to Celebrate the Life of Thomas G. Keopple will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona. A reception at 12912 E. Madrid, Dewey, Arizona, will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northern Arizona Region of Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of Thomas Keopple.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Thomas’ guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Beverly Carol Reid
Obituary: Robert William Ford
Obituary: Walter Andrew Schmidt Jr.
Obituary: Richard Allen Litzner
Obituary: Richard Allen Litzner

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries