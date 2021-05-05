Obituary: Jack Ray Lester

They say cats have nine lives. Well, if that’s so then our dad must have been worth about 13 cats. On May 2, 2021, Jack Lester passed away peacefully with a smile on his face after saying, “thank you” one last time to the love of his life, Nita.

Jack was born April 4, 1942, in Springerville, Arizona, lived a long and fulfilling life and was described by everyone who met him as a funny and kind hearted man. He loved family, football and friends, in no particular order. If you want to send a prayer, do so for the Cardinals. They could use it.

He liked to drive through town with his dog, honking and waving at every stranger he saw and was once even caught flying down a mountain in a backhoe at work just because he could. Jack was a fearless veteran who served his country in the Marines in Okinawa for four years instead of finishing high school after he (and a judge) determined that the military was the best option for him. He later met the girl of his dreams at a restaurant in Tucson, where he kept coming back in to order a glass of milk. He has spent the last 44 years married to that girl after the “best fifty-three cents he ever spent.”

After working and creating most of the infrastructure in Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii, Jack and Nita settled down in 2004 in Prescott, Arizona, where they have enjoyed the fresh air and pine trees together.





Jack Lester is survived by his wife, Nita; his children, Margail (Enrique), Reagan (Michelle), Talyon, Chris and Jalen (Esther); his 13 grandchildren, and his eight great-grandchildren.

It says a lot about a man who was always described as funny, kind and generous. He could go years without seeing someone and pick up right where they left off, usually in laughter.

Our dad was the last one in his family to go...I know it is a great reunion for him. They saved the best for last. Your family and friends will miss you.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, Prescott Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 11:30 a.m., at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery with full military honors. A reception and Celebration of Jack’s life will follow at Gold Water Lake, the Original Pavilion, for Jack’s friends and family to share memories and remember this amazing man.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Friends and family may also log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.