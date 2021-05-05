OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jack Ray Lester

Jack Ray Lester

Jack Ray Lester

Originally Published: May 5, 2021 7:39 p.m.

They say cats have nine lives. Well, if that’s so then our dad must have been worth about 13 cats. On May 2, 2021, Jack Lester passed away peacefully with a smile on his face after saying, “thank you” one last time to the love of his life, Nita.

Jack was born April 4, 1942, in Springerville, Arizona, lived a long and fulfilling life and was described by everyone who met him as a funny and kind hearted man. He loved family, football and friends, in no particular order. If you want to send a prayer, do so for the Cardinals. They could use it.

He liked to drive through town with his dog, honking and waving at every stranger he saw and was once even caught flying down a mountain in a backhoe at work just because he could. Jack was a fearless veteran who served his country in the Marines in Okinawa for four years instead of finishing high school after he (and a judge) determined that the military was the best option for him. He later met the girl of his dreams at a restaurant in Tucson, where he kept coming back in to order a glass of milk. He has spent the last 44 years married to that girl after the “best fifty-three cents he ever spent.”

After working and creating most of the infrastructure in Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii, Jack and Nita settled down in 2004 in Prescott, Arizona, where they have enjoyed the fresh air and pine trees together.

Jack Lester is survived by his wife, Nita; his children, Margail (Enrique), Reagan (Michelle), Talyon, Chris and Jalen (Esther); his 13 grandchildren, and his eight great-grandchildren.

It says a lot about a man who was always described as funny, kind and generous. He could go years without seeing someone and pick up right where they left off, usually in laughter.

Our dad was the last one in his family to go...I know it is a great reunion for him. They saved the best for last. Your family and friends will miss you.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, Prescott Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 11:30 a.m., at Arizona Pioneer Cemetery with full military honors. A reception and Celebration of Jack’s life will follow at Gold Water Lake, the Original Pavilion, for Jack’s friends and family to share memories and remember this amazing man.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Friends and family may also log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Jake Thurman
Obituary: Jack A. Perry
Obituary: Angelique Nina Garner (Angel)
Prescott pioneers: New plaque explains origin of Mackin Building's name
Obituary: Jack Alan Bishop

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries