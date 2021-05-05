Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45,000 applicants
FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 5, 2021 6:33 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik station, c-store slated for Prescott Country Club area; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar eyes May opening; Arizona native, wife buy Mobility Plus franchise; to open in PV
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Police: 34-year-old Prescott Valley woman arrested for drug possession, making false report
- Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger next to neighbor's slashed tires
- 64-year-old Prescott man crashes vintage Corvette, cited for reckless driving
- Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks; Yavapai County adds 76 in week
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 1, 2021
- Maverik to build new, larger gas station, c-store in Prescott Valley
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: