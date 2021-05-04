OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD Governing Board votes 4-1 to require masks for the rest of the school year

With opinions almost evenly divided in a large audience in the Hendrix Auditorium at Mile High Middle School Tuesday, May 4, a majority of Prescott Unified School District’s Governing Board members favored reinstating the mask requirement. The action was taken following a spike in COVID-19 cases that required quarantines of some 180 PUSD students after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the mask mandates and area districts followed suit. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

With opinions almost evenly divided in a large audience in the Hendrix Auditorium at Mile High Middle School Tuesday, May 4, a majority of Prescott Unified School District’s Governing Board members favored reinstating the mask requirement. The action was taken following a spike in COVID-19 cases that required quarantines of some 180 PUSD students after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the mask mandates and area districts followed suit. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 4, 2021 10:17 p.m.

After a three-hour robust, public debate over whether or not masks must be worn on Prescott Unified School District’s seven school campuses, the Governing Board voted 4-1 to require cloth masks be worn by all students, employees, and visitors.

The reinstituted mandate goes into effect as of Wednesday, May 5 and will continue through the end of the school year that ends in 17 days.

With opinions almost evenly divided in a large audience in the Hendrix Auditorium at Mile High Middle School Tuesday, May 4, a majority of board members favored reinstating the mask requirement given a spike in COVID-19 cases that required quarantines of some 180 students after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the mask mandates and area districts followed suit.

Board President Deb Dillon commended all the speakers for maintaining proper decorum as they offered opinions that veered between masks as a proper health and safety protocol and masks as a political tool that takes away a family’s right to choice amid limited spread of infection.

“This was a tough decision,” Dillon remarked after the vote.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more about the community debate prior to the board vote and public reaction.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

School board slated to vote on requiring masks again for PUSD
Prescott-area schools react to Gov. Ducey’s order to rescind mask requirements
CVUSD superintendent gives update on COVID situation in schools
Prescott Unified School District to discuss adding new courses
Chino Valley school board makes revisions, finalizes hybrid learning model
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries