Obituary: Earl Brown Worthington
Earl Brown Worthington, 91 passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his sister, Talitha White and his parents, Brown and Mary Worthington.
Earl is survived by his soul mate, Wilma of 65 years; children, Michael Worthington (Michele), Janet Greeley (Mark); 8 grandchildren and 8 ½ great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was born in Prescott and lived here all of his life except for a stint in the U.S. Army – Korea. Earl had many passions and hobbies, hunting, fishing, travel and reading history.
No services are planned. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Earl’s online guest book.
