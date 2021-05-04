Obituary: Bernard T. Blashill
Bernard T. Blashill, born May 18, 1931, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, age 89, with his loving wife Joy by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joy Blashill; siblings, Stuart Blashill, and Virginia Blashill; his children, Brett Blashill and Beverly Blashill and his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two sons, Bruce and Brian Blashill. “Barney” was a United State’s Veteran, college graduate, and spent much of his life doing what he loved, cooking. He was for many year’s a manager for Sky Chef, who provided meal service for the airlines. Barney spent his later years very active with the Democratic Party.
There will be a Memorial Service to be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 So Cortez St. in Prescott.
