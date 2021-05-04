OFFERS
Growing Forward: Prescott Valley Days, comedy, football and movies

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 2:50 p.m.

The “Merry Month of May” is here! And with it comes warmer weather, Mother’s Day and planting! Around here the general rule is that it is OK to plant your vegies after Mother’s Day. This year I am excited to add a second box for my above ground garden. Last year I had one and tried to grow everything! That did not work so now I am being better about researching and planting to get the best crops. First up…my salsa garden with tomatoes, cilantro, peppers and onions.

photo

Included in the festivities this weekend is the Prescott Valley Days Parade, with this year’s theme being “A Festival of Fantasy,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by the PV Early Bird Lions Club. The parade route is along Florentine Road beginning at Yavapai Road and ending at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot.

Prescott Valley Days Celebration is Back!

We are excited to announce the 43rd annual Prescott Valley Days is back and will be bigger and better than ever. The theme is “Festival of Fantasy” and what better way to forget the past year than to immerse ourselves in a fun and family friendly event. We are bringing back some favorites like the Ranch to Table dinner on May 6, our Fiesta del Pueblo on May 7 and the parade on May 8.

Saturday is jam packed with activities following the parade starting with the Bear Dash 5K at 10:30. At 11 a.m. we are holding our first Cosplay costume contest in partnership with the Prescott Valley Library.

Other activities include youth and family entertainment and demonstrations, a photo booth with Quest party characters, a Wild Wing eating contest sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings and an early evening concert with Muddbone.

The best part about this is that it is all free. No admission for all the entertainment. Of course there are carnival ride admissions and food and beverage vendors will have their own separate costs.

photo

Left to right: Renowned comedian Brian Kohatsu will headline the Comedy Night event in Prescott Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Mike James, a nationally-recognized, award-winning comedian, will join Kohatsu. And opening for Kohatsu and James is the Quad Cities’ own Matt Santos. Known for his photojournalism work, Santos doubles as a professional comedian with a unique brand of humor. (Courtesy)

Laugh ‘til Your Sides Hurt at Comedy night

We are hosting the first ever Comedy Night on Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 at the Main Stage for PV Days. Headlining our fun family comedy night is renowned comedian Brian Kohatsu. He will be joined by Mike James, another well-known and respected stand-up comic.

Opening the show will be improv group, Mile High Comedy Theater along with our very own quad-cities Matt Santos.

This evening is guaranteed to have you laughing out loud along with your friends and neighbors. And as with the other events this is included as part of the wonderful Prescott Valley Days activities and there is no admission charge.

photo

(NAZ Wranglers/Courtesy)

Are you ready for some football?

The Norther Arizona Wranglers open their season on Sunday, May 16 with a 3:05 game, playing the Arizona Rattlers. Prior to the game and for each home game there is a tailgating party with live music.

Bring your picnic or buy food on site. It will be fun to see some exciting indoor arena football here in Prescott Valley.

Movies, Music and More

The Town of Prescott Valley is hosting its “Movies under the Stars” starting May 28. This year’s theme is superheroes and the first movie is “The Incredibles.” These are shown at the Civic Center Theater on the Green and there is no admission. A full list of the movies scheduled can be found on the town website at pvaz.net.

SignalsAZ is sponsoring a summer concert series in the Entertainment District. The first concert is May 28 and features the music of Cadillac Angels with a beer and beverage garden. Proceeds will go to the Humboldt Education Foundation.

May 15 is the first Greater Prescott Valley Blues Festival at the Prescott Valley Theater on the Green. This concert event is brought to us by the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. Tickets in advance are $25 and can be purchased at wwwnazba.com.

Looking for a few good Men, Women, Organizations and Businesses!

We are taking nominations for the Chamber’s annual Community Excellence Awards. These awards recognizing outstanding contributions made by individuals, organizations and businesses are presented at the Chamber’s annual banquet in July.

Nomination forms can be found on the Chamber website at pvchamber.org or nominations can be emailed to me at marnie@pvchamber.org.

As this is a Prescott Valley Chamber award, nominees should have a direct connection and impact to Prescott Valley.

Star of the Month

To all the citizens and residents of Prescott Valley who came out for the annual Team Up to Clean Up event, you all help make Prescott Valley a cleaner place to live. We appreciate you!

Hope to see you at Prescott Valley Days May 6 through the 9 in the Entertainment District.

To learn more, visit pvchamber.org.

— Marnie

photo

Saturday, May 8, 2021, is jam packed with Prescott Valley Days activities following the parade starting with the Bear Dash 5K at 10:30. At 11 a.m. the town is holding its first Cosplay costume contest in partnership with the Prescott Valley Library. (Courtesy)

