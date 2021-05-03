ADOT: Daytime lane closures on Highway 69 in Mayer, 89A near Jerome

ADOT is telling drivers to plan for daytime lane closures and/or restrictions on Highway 69 at the Spring Lane intersection near Cordes Lakes on Wednesday, May 5, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reported in a news release.

The department stated in a news release that it is advising drivers to plan for those closures on northbound and southbound Highway 69 at the intersection of Spring Lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The following restrictions will occur during that time:

• Northbound and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane only in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

• A 14-foot-vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Closures are needed for ADOT crews to apply micro-seal paving on the left-turn lanes and the median to prepare for installing a traffic signal in early June.

ADOT is advising drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while they are making pavement repairs.

JEROME

Drivers should plan for at least 30-minute delays and allow extra travel time for daytime lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 89A near Jerome while vegetation removal is underway today through Thursday, May 6.

Closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6.

Motorists should expect 20- to 30-minute delays while the following restrictions are in place:

• Highway 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating northbound and southbound travel between Old Homestead Way (milepost 348) and near Forest Service Road 104 (milepost 337).

• Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment during vegetation removal along the roadways.

REMINDER

ADOT reports that schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter with the handle @Arizona DOT or call 511 when not driving.