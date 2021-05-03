OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT: Daytime lane closures on Highway 69 in Mayer, 89A near Jerome

The red line indicates the area on Highway 69 in Mayer near Spring Road that ADOT plans to have daytime lane closures Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (ADOT/Courtesy)

The red line indicates the area on Highway 69 in Mayer near Spring Road that ADOT plans to have daytime lane closures Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (ADOT/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 3, 2021 7:36 p.m.

ADOT is telling drivers to plan for daytime lane closures and/or restrictions on Highway 69 at the Spring Lane intersection near Cordes Lakes on Wednesday, May 5, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reported in a news release.

The department stated in a news release that it is advising drivers to plan for those closures on northbound and southbound Highway 69 at the intersection of Spring Lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The following restrictions will occur during that time:

• Northbound and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane only in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

• A 14-foot-vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Closures are needed for ADOT crews to apply micro-seal paving on the left-turn lanes and the median to prepare for installing a traffic signal in early June.

ADOT is advising drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while they are making pavement repairs.

JEROME

Drivers should plan for at least 30-minute delays and allow extra travel time for daytime lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 89A near Jerome while vegetation removal is underway today through Thursday, May 6.

Closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6.

Motorists should expect 20- to 30-minute delays while the following restrictions are in place:

• Highway 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating northbound and southbound travel between Old Homestead Way (milepost 348) and near Forest Service Road 104 (milepost 337).

• Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment during vegetation removal along the roadways.

REMINDER

ADOT reports that schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter with the handle @Arizona DOT or call 511 when not driving.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Highway 89A near Jerome, Highway 89 near Prescott, Wilhoit begin April 5
Daytime lane closures on Highway 89A near Jerome scheduled for March 9-12
ADOT to close Highway 89A near Jerome, restrict lanes on I-40
Highway 89A near Jerome to close April 20-22
Daytime, overnight lane closures expected on SR 89A in Prescott Valley, Jerome
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries