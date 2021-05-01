Yavapai County Fallen Officers Memorial unveiled on courthouse plaza in Prescott

Former Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher’s vision for a Yavapai County Fallen Officers Memorial became a reality on Saturday, May 1, as at least 500 people gathered for an unveiling ceremony at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

On the northwest quadrant of the plaza, Prescott sculptor Bill Nebeker’s bronze statue of a 1880s/1890s-era sheriff gazing down on a pair of empty cowboy boots memorializes the 18 officers who have died in the line of duty in Yavapai County from 1865 to 2008.

Mascher and current Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes asked the crowd during the 45-minute ceremony to remember those men’s names while hoping that no more officers’ names would need to be added to the plaque, situated next to the statue, in the future.

During the invocation, the names of the fallen were read: Cornelius Sage; George W. Leihy; George Spencer; Joseph A. Bryant; John M. Murphy; James G. Hawkins; Charles “Joe” Hawkins; Charles King; James Lowry; Edward F. Bowers Jr.; Charles Sherman Patterson; Jesse Hood; Dave Reese; James Franklin Roberts; Paul E. Marston; Kenneth Lindley; George E. McMurren; and Bruce W. Harrolle.

“It is our sacred duty to remember and give thanks for their sacrifice,” the ceremony’s invocation stated, in part. “May it be a memorial to these fallen ones. Freedom is not free. Thanks to those who have paid the ultimate price.”

Mascher thanked residents from out of state, in the county and locally who supported and donated money to pay for the memorial. He said donations came from as far away as Connecticut “to get this done.” He also praised law enforcement agencies from across Yavapai County and the county’s Board of Supervisors, which approved the memorial site.

“Your generosity and support has been tremendous; letting this happen for our fallen officers,” he added.

Mascher also paid tribute to members of the Harrolle, McMurren, Lindley, Marston and Roberts families who attended Saturday’s statue unveiling.

“This memorial will be here for generations to come,” Mascher said.

Rhodes thanked Mascher for his leadership on the project, calling him “the best sheriff the county will ever have.”

“We’re unified in our mission to protect the public, and we’re always there for each other,” Rhodes said of the county’s law enforcement officers.

Rhodes showed his gratitude for the families of the fallen and the families of today’s law enforcement officers.

“We know the sacrifices you make,” he added.

Raised in the tiny Yavapai County town of Cornville near Cottonwood, Rhodes said he “grew up loving the Sheriff’s Office,” which had two deputies assigned to Cornville at the time.

He added that he came to learn that the “good guys” don’t always win, but that they were still “engaged” in the community and “did what they had to do” to protect people’s rights under the Constitution.

“We remember those who came before us and protected our quality of life,” Rhodes added. “For those who fought to the end for our safety and rights, we remember them for how they lived, not for how they died.”

Rowle Simmons, former mayor of Prescott and former county supervisor, called the memorial “a wonderful endeavor, one you can feel good about.”

Simmons said Yavapai County “pulled off a real coup” being able to hire Nebeker, the “best artist in the state of Arizona,” to do the memorial’s bronze sculpture.

“Bill, you’re deeply appreciated,” Simmons added. “Scott Mascher, you have been a great sheriff, thank you. Thank you very much and God bless America.”

Nebeker said being involved in the making of the statue is “an extreme honor to me.” His wife, Mary Nebeker, sang the National Anthem on Saturday and his children and grandchildren attended the unveiling.

“It’s not about me or all of us,” Nebeker added, “but those who have gone before us.”

