Obituary: Robert J. Dubois, aka Pyrobob

Robert J. Dubois, 74, of Chino Valley, Arizona, departed us on April 20, 2021. He was born April 13, 1947, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Ernest and Anna Dubois.

After being drafted, he served aboard the USS Coral Sea during Vietnam.

Bob, as he was called, enjoyed life on his own terms, riding motorcycles and good whiskey.

He is survived by his two sons, Shon and James Dubois; and a whole lot of friends.

He will be laid to rest May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., with full military honors at the veterans cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

