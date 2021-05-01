Obituary: Charles T. Hatch
Charles T. Hatch (Charlie) passed away on April 4, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 29, 1946.
Charlie was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from Little Rock Central High School. He attended Ouachita Baptist University (Arkansas), along with Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Catholic University of the Americans in Washington, D.C.
Charlie was a Major in the U.S. Army when he retired in 1988. He had numerous assignments around the world including a combat tour in Vietnam. He received a number of awards including two Bronze Star Medals, five Meritorious Service Medals, Joint Service Commendation Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.
After his military duties, Charlie worked as management consultant for Kaiser Permanente and Mervyns, was also training director for Sprint in California, then became a substitute teacher for Avondale School District #44 in Arizona.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Captain Frederick Parker Hatch and Eva Fay Hatch. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; seven children, Terrie Dabit, Rebecca Wortham, Jennifer Monk, Susan Hatch, Charles Hatch Jr., Brandon Lee, and Hope Geraghty-Sombrito; along with numerous grandchildren and great-children.
Charlie never knew a stranger and was friend to all those he met. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be truly missed by his loving wife, family and friends. He was truly a special man.
Interment will be Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
