Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 01
May 1 is Frank Shankwitz Day; celebration to be held at Prescott Rodeo Grounds

The Frank Shankwitz Life Memorial motorcycle ride will start May 1, 2021, in New River, Arizona, at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon and will end at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds at 1 p.m. with a benefit event filled with tributes, food, and entertainment all to celebrate a local hero. (Wish Riders/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 1, 2021 8:50 a.m.

photo

Frank Shankwitz, founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, left, poses with Robert Pine, the famed police sergeant of the TV show CHIPS (an inspiration behind Make A Wish). (Courier file photo)

Area resident Frank Shankwitz, co-founder, CEO, and the first President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, passed away on January 22, 2021. The founder of the greatest global non-profit for children was once asked, “What’s your wish?” His response? “To have my story told…”

This past week, the Prescott City Council voted to make May 1 Frank Shankwitz Day, a day to remember a Prescott hero and help tell his story of compassion and community.

Local organizers expect hundreds of motorcyclists and visitors to gather in Prescott on Saturday to honor the life of one of the “10 Most Amazing Arizonans.”

The motorcycle ride will start in New River, Arizona, at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon and will end at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds at 1 p.m. with a benefit event filled with tributes, food and entertainment. The rodeo grounds are located at 840 Rodeo Drive. The four benefiting charities are U.S. Vets, Wounded Blue, Western Heritage Center, Prescott Chapter and United Animal Friends, Prescott Chapter.

"It will be a day filled with music including Justin Hitson & Southbound and Ryan Weaver, vendors, tributes, family, and friends as we celebrate Frank and his legacy," the Wish Riders group stated in a news release.

Tributes have been made throughout Prescott to honor Shankwitz from the Western Heritage Center to the Palace Restaurant and Saloon which was part of the movie set for the 2019 feature motion picture, Wish Man, about Shankwitz’ life. One of the actors of the film is in town for the event to emcee and pay her respects along with hundreds of riders, celebrities, friends and family.

In addition to his efforts with Make-A-Wish, Shankwitz was a board member on several other charities, including U.S. Vets, The Wounded Blue, and Level Up Seattle. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had a long, distinguished career in Arizona law enforcement. Shankwitz was an author of several books including “Wish Man.” He was also widely loved and respected in the biker community.

To learn more, visit www.wishriders.org.

photo

Make-A-Wish Foundation co-founder Frank Shankwitz also wrote a children’s book called "Wishes Won't Wash Dishes" to raise additional funds for his charities. (Courtesy)

MORE ABOUT FRANK SHANKWITZ

Frank Shankwitz was featured in numerous publications and television programs and received several notable awards, including the White House Call To Service Award from both President George W. Bush and President Donald J. Trump, and the “Making a Difference In The World” award from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

In 2015, Frank joined six U.S presidents as well as Nobel Prize winners and industry leaders as a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 2017, Frank was presented the Unite4: Humanity Celebrity ICON Social Impact Award. In February 2018, Frank shared the stage with Matthew McConaughey at Universal Studios at the LA City Gala and was presented the first City Gala Hero Award. In June 2019, Frank joined 89 celebrities when he received his “STAR” on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

Shankwitz also wrote a children’s book called "Wishes Won't Wash Dishes" to raise additional funds for his charities.

“The thing about wishes...They sometimes come true. Now and then they’ll be granted. You can work for them too.” - Frank Shankwitz

