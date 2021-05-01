Arizona reports most additional COVID-19 cases in 3 weeks; Yavapai County adds 76 in week

Arizona on Saturday, May 1, reported 1,047 additional confirmed daily cases, the largest single-day increase in three weeks, amid a rising trend in new cases and a slowing in additional deaths.

The additional cases and 14 additional deaths reported Saturday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic’s totals to 863,571 cases and 17,388 deaths.

In Yavapai County, Yavapai County Community Health Services on Friday reported 76 additional COVID cases and one death since Monday. The county has tested 113,415 residents for COVID-19 with 18,714 positive cases and 501 deaths.

The past week’s average was 19 cases per day locally.

As of Friday, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 10 COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA had no COVID patients. Verde Valley Medical Center reported eight virus patients.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in recent days have hovered above 600 across the state, with 635 as of Friday, after ranging between 500 and 600 during most of April, according to the ADHS dashboard. The numbers remain well below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 624 on April 15 to 736 on Thursday, while the state’s rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 16.2 to 12.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.