Obituary: Margaret H. Williams

Margaret H. Williams was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

She left this world suddenly on March 9, 2021 at age 71. She was born to Carl and Jane Newman on May 4, 1949, and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. After graduating from Park High School, she went to University of Wisconsin in Madison, and married Robert S. Lindstrom. Together, they had 2 children, Lisa and Jessica.

The family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where Margaret earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from ASU. She later moved to Upland, California, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from California Polytechnic State University Pomona, and taught for 25 years at Upland High School as a Special Education teacher. While teaching at UHS, she met her husband, Robert H. Williams, and the couple later married and spent many happy years together.



She touched the hearts of many people and shared her passion for living with all those who knew her. She also spent her time gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends, and sharing memories of the good times she had. She had retired to Prescott, Arizona in 2009, where she lived out her final days, surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her devoted husband; her two elder sisters, her oldest daughter and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was adored by many and will be deeply missed. Services will be planned in the near future, when it is safe to do so. Any and all condolences are welcome. Please send your well wishes to: miminash128@gmail.com.

Information was provided by the family.