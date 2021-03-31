Obituary: Margaret H. Williams
Margaret H. Williams was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
She left this world suddenly on March 9, 2021 at age 71. She was born to Carl and Jane Newman on May 4, 1949, and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. After graduating from Park High School, she went to University of Wisconsin in Madison, and married Robert S. Lindstrom. Together, they had 2 children, Lisa and Jessica.
The family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where Margaret earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from ASU. She later moved to Upland, California, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from California Polytechnic State University Pomona, and taught for 25 years at Upland High School as a Special Education teacher. While teaching at UHS, she met her husband, Robert H. Williams, and the couple later married and spent many happy years together.
She touched the hearts of many people and shared her passion for living with all those who knew her. She also spent her time gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends, and sharing memories of the good times she had. She had retired to Prescott, Arizona in 2009, where she lived out her final days, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her devoted husband; her two elder sisters, her oldest daughter and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was adored by many and will be deeply missed. Services will be planned in the near future, when it is safe to do so. Any and all condolences are welcome. Please send your well wishes to: miminash128@gmail.com.
Information was provided by the family.
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Prescott’s new airport terminal set to open Tuesday
- Need2Know: Senior living community plans to open in late April; Web Design Guru offers solutions for design, hosting; LASER serves in emergencies
- 1 person sent to hospital after single-vehicle rollover Thursday night in north Prescott
- Parents charged with trafficking 52,000 fentanyl pills hidden in back seat with their 3 young children
- Remembering Yavapai County soldiers who died while serving in Vietnam
- Arizona Downs to reopen for horse racing under new management this summer
- Time to celebrate?! Governor lifts all limits on businesses; COVID requirements become recommendations
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: