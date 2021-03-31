Church News: Week of April 1, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Join the Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army in person for Good Friday service at 2 p.m., 237 S Montezuma. Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Breakfast, Sunday school to follow. Easter service at 11 a.m. Sermon for Sunday, April 4, is “Window of Sorrow.” We will also be streaming our worship service on our Facebook page.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship on Good Friday, 6:30 p.m. Why is Good Friday good for those who suffer setbacks? Come learn how the crucifixion fills your soul. Easter, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Resurrection! The Promise Fulfilled (Luke 24). Hoping often means uncertain outcomes. But what if something so powerful and amazing happened that hope becomes certain?

Easter service: Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation for a joint Zoom service Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Go to PUUF.net; Click on Sunday services; scroll down to link; Click to join Zoom meeting.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Holy week services, register on website: www.slecp.org, or call office at 928-778-4499. Mask and social distance. Everyone is welcomed to worship. “Maundy Thursday, Good Friday Services, Easter Vigil Saturday, Easter Sunday.” St Luke’s Food Pantry open Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. for donations, Friday 9 a.m. to noon. “Stop and look at the Cross, see the love of God.”

Living Faith Church, 7225 N. Coyote Springs Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ 86315. Good Friday Candlelight Communion Service 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Jesus Is Alive! Kids Easter Egg Hunt at the 10:30 a.m. service. Facebook Live Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Worship with Marshall McLuhan Team, call 928-775-3025.

He Is Risen! Celebrate with Mountain Reformed Church this Easter Sunday! Prescott Valley Library Auditorium at 10:30 a.m. We will have a basket hunt for children (by reservation) at 10:00 AM. Enjoy the thrilling music of our Sanctuary Choir and Brass Quintet. Pastor Joseph Place will bring the message. www.mountainreformed.org

Seventh and eighth days of Passover this weekend. Yiskor remembrance service Sunday morning. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses memories, lessons of Pesach! Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Safety first!

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533. Holy week schedule: 4 p.m. “Return to the Table” Maundy (Holy) Thursday worship with holy communion and stripping of the altar; 4 p.m. “Return to the Truth” Good Friday worship; 10 a.m. “Return and See” Easter Sunday worship with holy communion.

Prescott United Methodist Church, live streaming worship on Facebook, Easter Saturday at 5 p.m., Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., slow Spanish devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information 928-778-1950, www.prescottumc.com.

Unity of Prescott. 928-445-1850. Join us at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday at Prescott Valley “Theater on the Green,” 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. (behind the public library). Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is, “I am the Resurrection.” Please bring a chair and wear a face covering. The service is also online: www.unityprescott.org.

Alliance Bible Church Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Bring kids to our spring festival at Creekview Village Apartments Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. for games fun and food! 519 Miller Valley Rd. Easter Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 www.abcprescott.com.

Join us in the journey toward the miracle of Easter at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. Holy week services: April 1 Holy Thursday-6 p.m.; April 2 Good Friday-noon; and, April 4 Easter - 6:30 a.m. Sunrise and 10 a.m. Combined. He is Risen!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Rolling Back the Stone” Rev. Andrew Johnson and Prescott UU Fellowship members will focus upon the lessons we can learn from the most important and oldest festival of the Christian church.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey, AZ 86327. Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Good Friday communion service at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a Sunday Easter morning pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by Easter service at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Rd. and at firmfoundationpv.org, or 928-772-5427.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

St. Germaine Catholic Church (7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley) Holy week schedule: Holy Thursday Mass—April 1 at 7 p.m. Good Friday—April 2: Stations of the Cross at noon (Spanish) and 3 p.m. (English); Service at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass—April 3 at 7:15 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses—April 4 (7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. [Spanish]).

Willow Hills Baptist Church- Worship in our gym, social distancing-each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. each Sunday evening.

Alliance Bible Church Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Celebrating new life with baptisms this Sunday! Bring Kids to the Spring Festival at Creekview Apartments, 519 Miller Valley Saturday, April 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. Games, candy, prizes and fun for all! 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott, 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Heights Church is celebrating Easter at Watson Lake! Join us on April 4 at 10 a.m. for encouraging family connection and meaningful reunions as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Bring your family for a beautiful day at the park with free food, fun activities for the whole family and more! For more information visit heightschurch.com.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ OR CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m., Worship Café/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m., Praise Service/Sanctuary; Lenten Service, Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Sanctuary.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.