Wed, March 31
Becker Bridge Correction: March 31, 2021

Originally Published: March 31, 2021 6:05 a.m.

Sylvia misapplies a rule

There were a handful of members at the club who stoutly maintained that Sylvia was the worst player they had ever seen. Although most of them realized that this harsh judgment was colored by their own bitter experiences as her partner, they nevertheless insisted on referring to Sylvia in this derogatory manner.

Despite her reputation, Sylvia did have her moments of sublime glory. Consider this deal where she was West and led the queen of spades against three notrump. She was playing with a partner who had beseeched her on many previous occasions -- as had so many others -- to conserve her high cards during the play.

It was largely for this reason, after declarer had won the spade lead with the king and led the king of clubs followed by the jack, that Sylvia obediently played her ten on the jack! The purpose in doing this was to conserve her highest card in clubs, the queen!

Declarer had planned to follow low from dummy had Sylvia played the queen, or had she shown out of clubs, since he could assure scoring at least 10 tricks by retaining dummy's ace.

But when Sylvia produced the ten, declarer could not conceive that Sylvia would have the Q-10-x and fail to cover the jack. So he went up with the ace, expecting to catch East's queen.

After East showed out on the ace of clubs, declarer, to his utter dismay, finished down two, and Sylvia added still another scalp to her extensive collection.

