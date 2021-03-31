OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 31
Arizona increase of COVID cases boosted by records cleanup
Local vaccine appointments available; more mobile clinics planned

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Staff and AP report
Originally Published: March 31, 2021 1:46 p.m.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 733 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths but officials said about 200 of the additional cases were from records cleanups involving cases occurring over the entire pandemic.

The state's pandemic totals increased to 841,811 cases and 16,967 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Of the 733 additional cases, 202 were cases newly reported for Apache and Navajo counties in northeastern Arizona after officials reviewed records provided by neighboring New Mexico where facilities tested or treated Arizona residents, Department of Health Services spokesman Steve Elliott said.

Arizona's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases dropped from 868.3 on March 15 to 547.7 two weeks later on Monday while the average of daily deaths dropped from 35.4 to 20.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCAL VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

Appointments are now open for all residents 18 and older in Yavapai County, except for those receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for 16 and older.

According to a March 31 news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services, the Pfizer vaccine is offered at several CVS pharmacies in the county.

The Spectrum Healthcare and Yavapai Regional Medical Center points of dispensing (PODs) have been allocated the Moderna vaccine.

Verde Valley Medical Center and community clinics are offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in rural areas. More mobile clinics are planned, YCCHS said. The schedule can be found on the county health department's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.  

The Yavapai County phone bank is available to assist residents without computers or internet by calling 928-442-5103.

COUNT CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported 11 COVID-19 cases overnight.

Since March 2020, the county has tested 108,010 residents for COVID-19 with 18,325 positive cases and 488 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for eight COVID-19 patients, Verde Vally Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

