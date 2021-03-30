Prescott Valley's annual Spring Clean-Up 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1
The Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County are sponsoring their free, annual Spring Clean-Up event for the town and surrounding unincorporated areas of Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, on Valley Road.
To reach the dump site, take Valley Road past the Ace Distribution Center to the town’s wastewater treatment plant nearby.
Only household waste will be accepted, including yard clippings, furniture and other residential items. Recyclables, including old appliances, #1 and #2 plastics, aluminum, newspapers, tires (limit 10) and automobile batteries, will also be accepted. However, the event will not accept free liquids (oil, antifreeze, paint, etc.), medical waste, explosives, ammunition, propane tanks or hazardous items.
If you are a physically-challenged Prescott Valley resident with a handicap license plate who needs a delivery made to the drop-off site, call Prescott Valley’s Public Works Department at 928-759-3070 one week before the event to make arrangements. Only the first 25 callers will receive help, and you must call a week in advance.
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will also be conducting its Team Up to Clean Up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at its headquarters, 77120 Pav Way.
For more information, email Gloria Grose at gloria@pvchamber.org.
