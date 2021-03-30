OFFERS
How to stay safe from COVID-19 this spring
Yavapai County reports only one new case overnight

Guidance on post-vaccination activities is still emerging, but at this point federal health officials have determined that fully vaccinated people can safely gather with other fully vaccinated people inside without masks. It's also been determined that COVID-19 vaccines provide meaningful protection against more transmissible variants of the virus. However, mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others in public places remain crucial actions that can help stop the spread of the virus. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 30, 2021 1:51 p.m.

With spring upon us, so are the welcome signs of renewal and rebirth. For many area residents the season holds even more meaning in 2021 as they come out of hibernation-like pandemic lockdowns and restrictions eager to reconnect with coworkers, family and friends.

Emerging and staying healthy is a priority goal for local and federal health officials.

A little more than one in six people in the United States, or 15.6% of the population, have been fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS). Arizona has administered over 3.3 million doses of vaccine, with 29.1% of the population receiving at least one dose of vaccine. Yavapai County is currently at 29.3%.

"Federal guidance on post-vaccination is still emerging, but at this point it has been deemed that fully vaccinated people can safely gather with other fully vaccinated people inside without masks is encouraging," YCCHS stated in the release. "It hasn’t been determined how long the protection given by the existing COVID-19 vaccines lasts, or whether the vaccinated can still transmit the virus to the unvaccinated."

Health experts say the data collected thus far suggests that the vaccines provide meaningful protection against more transmissible variants of the virus. However, mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and keeping a distance from others in public places remain crucial actions that can help stop the spread of the virus, YCCHS said.

Spring activities like camping and getting out in small groups for picnics are recommended in order to avoid a repeat of what happened in Miami Beach last weekend when authorities declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew after a large crowd of maskless spring break partygoers filled the city streets.

Unnecessary travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. The CDC is advising that citizens to delay travel to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated.

If you must travel, the CDC recommends you take the following steps to protect yourself and others:

• If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

• Don't travel or socialize if you are sick, whether with COVID-like symptoms or another illness

• Before you travel, get tested with a viral test one to three days before your trip.

• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

• Be aware of your surroundings and socially distance yourself from anyone who is sick or coughing.

• Avoid crowds and stay at least six feet (about two arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you.

• Get tested three to five days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Appointments are open for all residents 18 and older in Yavapai County. Moderna is offered at the PODs and Johnson & Johnson is offered in rural areas, YCCHS said.

Vaccine appointments can be made online at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The Yavapai County phone bank is available to assist residents without computers or internet by calling 928-442-5103.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY CASE COUNTS

Yavapai County reported only one COVID-19 case overnight.

The county has tested 107,890 residents for COVID-19 with 18,316 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths. Cross-referencing of cases continues, resulting in a -12 net cases.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 7 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no COVID-19 patients, and the VA has one COVID patient.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

