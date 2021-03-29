Pet of the Week: Scarlett
Scarlett is a very sweet old lady about 13 years old. She seems to be okay with other well-mannered dogs around but would not do well with young dogs jumping all over her. She loves attention and seems to do well with all people.
Scarlett does seem to have some problems with her hind end giving out and has some lumps and allergy’s. She will need a home that is willing to be her last, as she doesn’t have many more years with us.
If you’re looking to be a hospice home for this sweet girl, please call the shelter to set up a time to come meet her. Please contact 928-636-4223, ext. 7 for more information.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
