OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 29
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FTC warns residents to ignore fake COVID vaccine survey
County moves forward with COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents 18 and older

People across the country are reporting getting emails and texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping fees. The Federal Trade commission warns that this is a scam. (FTC)

People across the country are reporting getting emails and texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping fees. The Federal Trade commission warns that this is a scam. (FTC)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 29, 2021 2:04 p.m.

VACCINE SURVEY SCAM WARNING

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reminding U.S. residents that scammers are using a fake COVID-19 vaccination survey to try to trick people into giving them money and personal information.

People across the country are reporting getting emails and texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping fees.

"If you get an email or text like this, stop. It’s a scam," said Colleen Tressler with the FTC's Division of Consumer Education. "No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a 'free' reward."

If you get an email or text you are not sure about, the FTC recommends:

• Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

• Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

If you get any email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To learn more about COVID-related frauds and scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

VACCINES OPEN TO 18+

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open for all Yavapai County residents 18 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use with all adults. The only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up is the Pfizer vaccine, which is more widely available in the Phoenix area and at state-run points of distribution (PODs).

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), appointments are available locally and can be made online at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The Yavapai County phone bank is also available to assist residents without computers or internet. Call 928-442-5103.

COUNTY CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported 58 COVID-19 cases and one death over the weekend, according to a news release from YCCHS.

Since last March, the county has tested 107,797 residents for COVID-19 with 18,328 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths.

More than 111K doses of vaccine have been administered in Yavapai County, or 28.9% of the population, with over 67K having received at least one dose and 45K fully vaccinated.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for five COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

CDC DATA TRACKER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their COVID Data Tracker website. It now includes case and death trend data for different demographic groups. Visitors to the website can follow the effect of COVID-19 by age, race and ethnicity and sex since the pandemic began. Learn more at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries