FTC warns residents to ignore fake COVID vaccine survey

VACCINE SURVEY SCAM WARNING

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reminding U.S. residents that scammers are using a fake COVID-19 vaccination survey to try to trick people into giving them money and personal information.

People across the country are reporting getting emails and texts out of the blue, asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine. In exchange, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping fees.

"If you get an email or text like this, stop. It’s a scam," said Colleen Tressler with the FTC's Division of Consumer Education. "No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a 'free' reward."

If you get an email or text you are not sure about, the FTC recommends:

• Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

• Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

If you get any email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To learn more about COVID-related frauds and scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

VACCINES OPEN TO 18+

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open for all Yavapai County residents 18 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use with all adults. The only vaccine approved for 16 year olds and up is the Pfizer vaccine, which is more widely available in the Phoenix area and at state-run points of distribution (PODs).

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), appointments are available locally and can be made online at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The Yavapai County phone bank is also available to assist residents without computers or internet. Call 928-442-5103.

COUNTY CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported 58 COVID-19 cases and one death over the weekend, according to a news release from YCCHS.

Since last March, the county has tested 107,797 residents for COVID-19 with 18,328 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths.

More than 111K doses of vaccine have been administered in Yavapai County, or 28.9% of the population, with over 67K having received at least one dose and 45K fully vaccinated.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for five COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has one COVID patient.

CDC DATA TRACKER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their COVID Data Tracker website. It now includes case and death trend data for different demographic groups. Visitors to the website can follow the effect of COVID-19 by age, race and ethnicity and sex since the pandemic began. Learn more at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.