Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Originally Published: March 29, 2021 8:42 p.m.
Most Read
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 22, 2021
- Former Prescott office manager sentenced to 7 years’ probation, 1 year in jail
- Need2Know: Senior living community plans to open in late April; Web Design Guru offers solutions for design, hosting; LASER serves in emergencies
- 1 person sent to hospital after single-vehicle rollover Thursday night in north Prescott
- Prescott’s new airport terminal set to open Tuesday
- Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to ages 16+, starting in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: