OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 29
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Behind on your rent and worried about eviction? Help may be available

If you need help understanding whether you qualify for assistance, one area resource is Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Inc., 2304 N 3rd Street in Flagstaff, 928-214-7456. Visit housingnaz.org or email info@housingnaz.org. (Courier stock image)

If you need help understanding whether you qualify for assistance, one area resource is Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Inc., 2304 N 3rd Street in Flagstaff, 928-214-7456. Visit housingnaz.org or email info@housingnaz.org. (Courier stock image)

SANA CHRISS, FTC Consumer Education
Originally Published: March 29, 2021 2:53 p.m.

Lots of people are having difficulty paying their rent due to the pandemic. But on March 29, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released an eviction moratorium order. It protects people from being evicted for not paying their rent if they complete a declaration form and give it to their landlord. This protection lasts until June 30, 2021.

If you qualify for this help, fill out and sign a declaration form and give it to your landlord. The form is available on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/EvictionDeclare_d508.pdf (also available in Spanish).

If you need help understanding whether you qualify, the Housing and Urban Development has a list of housing counselors who can answer your questions.

One area resource is Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Inc., 2304 N 3rd Street in Flagstaff, 928-214-7456. Visit housingnaz.org or email info@housingnaz.org.

And whether or not you qualify, it might be worth finding out more about rental assistance programs. There may be local programs that offer rental assistance and other help.

If landlords violate the CDC’s order, they can be subject to fines and even criminal penalties.

So if things aren’t going the way you think they should with your landlord, you may be able to get legal help at sites such as www.lawhelp.org.

Check for state or local protections for renters. And if you’re worried about being evicted, even with this moratorium in place, tell your state’s attorney general.

Get more information about what to do if your finances have been affected by the pandemic at consumer.ftc.gov/coronavirus/financial-impact.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended
Talk of the Town: Implementation of tenant/landlord assistance programs is critical
As feds debate COVID-19 deal, clock is ticking on Arizona protection
Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction
Arizona ban on evictions set to end as heat, infections soar
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries