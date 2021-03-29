Behind on your rent and worried about eviction? Help may be available

Lots of people are having difficulty paying their rent due to the pandemic. But on March 29, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released an eviction moratorium order. It protects people from being evicted for not paying their rent if they complete a declaration form and give it to their landlord. This protection lasts until June 30, 2021.

If you qualify for this help, fill out and sign a declaration form and give it to your landlord. The form is available on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/EvictionDeclare_d508.pdf (also available in Spanish).

If you need help understanding whether you qualify, the Housing and Urban Development has a list of housing counselors who can answer your questions.

One area resource is Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Inc., 2304 N 3rd Street in Flagstaff, 928-214-7456. Visit housingnaz.org or email info@housingnaz.org.

And whether or not you qualify, it might be worth finding out more about rental assistance programs. There may be local programs that offer rental assistance and other help.

If landlords violate the CDC’s order, they can be subject to fines and even criminal penalties.

So if things aren’t going the way you think they should with your landlord, you may be able to get legal help at sites such as www.lawhelp.org.

Check for state or local protections for renters. And if you’re worried about being evicted, even with this moratorium in place, tell your state’s attorney general.

Get more information about what to do if your finances have been affected by the pandemic at consumer.ftc.gov/coronavirus/financial-impact.