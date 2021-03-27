Obituary: Terrence (“Terry” or “G”) Leek

On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Terrence (“Terry” or “G”) Leek of Prescott, Arizona, died at the age of 81 at Sherman Home Hospice in Phoenix, Arizona. Terry, the eldest of four children, was born on April 18, 1939, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Ruth and Max Leek.

A shining star for the Great Bend Panthers athletics department, Terry graduated high school in 1957. A football scholarship took him to K-State, and although a knee injury ended his football career, he continued to play basketball and baseball there. He then transferred to and graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1962, and in 1965 he was part of the first class to receive their Juris Doctorate degrees from Washburn.

In 1967, Terry relocated with his young family to Bullhead City, Arizona. He was instrumental in the development of Bullhead City and Mohave County throughout his law career, including working closely with the Mohave Valley Irrigation District. During his very successful law career, he was admitted to practice before the Kansas Supreme Court, the Arizona Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court of the United States. In addition to practicing law, he founded WesTitle Agency, with offices in several locations throughout Mohave and Yavapai counties. His work as a lawyer and consultant in Mohave, Yavapai, and Maricopa counties continued throughout his lifetime.

Terry had a dry wit and a competitive streak that showed in his weekly fantasy football bets and his frequent card games with his family. Visitors to the house could count on hearing Country Classics from the ’50s and ’60s, to which he often sang along (and he knew every single word).

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Leek, and his beloved wife, Judy, whom he married in 1977, both of Prescott, Arizona. He profoundly influenced every member of his family: his three children, Marcie Leek of Seattle, Washington, Jennifer Kruck of Phoenix, Arizona, and Duke Leek, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; his three step-children, Bridget Howell of Gilbert, Arizona, Cheryl Mead of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jimmy Howell of Phoenix, Arizona; his siblings, Penny Cannon of Prescott, Arizona, Marjorie Leek of Palm Springs, California, and his brother, Max Leek of Eugene, Oregon; he delighted in his grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Kruck, Trey Leek, Cade and Jordan Gibson-Leek; his step-grandchildren, Delaney Moskovko, Miles Bottorff, Brooke, Zachary, Tyler, and Adam Mead, Blake and Britney Howell; and one step-great-granddaughter, Arya Moskovko. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Max Leek.

Terry’s family will gather privately in his honor at a later time after the pandemic. In the meantime, the family welcomes your stories, photos, and memories at https://www.weremember.com/terry-leek/1q5l/memories?utm_campaign=memorial_share.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.