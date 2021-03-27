Obituary: Rose F. Parra

Our beloved mother, Rose F. Parra, departed for Heaven to join the Lord and her loving husband, Alexander Parra on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rose was a lifelong resident of Prescott, where she met and married Alex; and raised her children, Alex Jr., Patricia (dec.) and Cynthia.

Rose’s passions included spending time with family, fashion and dancing the night away with Alex and beloved friends and family at Prescott’s galas or the Pine Cone Inn. Rose was a career woman before it became the norm. She managed a number of high-end women’s clothing boutiques and loved outfitting her family, friends and the women of Prescott for many years.

Rose is survived by her children, Alex (LaNette) and Cynthia (Clay); their children and grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Carolyn, dec.) Frias and Ernest (Judy) Rojas; sister, Margaret (Joseph, dec.) DeAlva, and many much-adored nieces and nephews from both sides of our family. She was godmother (Nina) to a precious few and those held a special place in her heart.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; her daughter, Patricia; her mother, Isabel DeAlva; her beloved sister, Elizabeth Smith, and brother-in-law, Don Smith; granddaughter, Shelli Berg; her precious in-laws, Manual and Teresita Parra; and her beloved sisters and brothers of the Parra Family.

Rose’s passing leaves a void in the hearts and lives of all who loved her. “Absent from this world, means present with the Lord.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information was provided by the family.