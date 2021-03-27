Obituary: Rose F. Parra
Our beloved mother, Rose F. Parra, departed for Heaven to join the Lord and her loving husband, Alexander Parra on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rose was a lifelong resident of Prescott, where she met and married Alex; and raised her children, Alex Jr., Patricia (dec.) and Cynthia.
Rose’s passions included spending time with family, fashion and dancing the night away with Alex and beloved friends and family at Prescott’s galas or the Pine Cone Inn. Rose was a career woman before it became the norm. She managed a number of high-end women’s clothing boutiques and loved outfitting her family, friends and the women of Prescott for many years.
Rose is survived by her children, Alex (LaNette) and Cynthia (Clay); their children and grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Carolyn, dec.) Frias and Ernest (Judy) Rojas; sister, Margaret (Joseph, dec.) DeAlva, and many much-adored nieces and nephews from both sides of our family. She was godmother (Nina) to a precious few and those held a special place in her heart.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; her daughter, Patricia; her mother, Isabel DeAlva; her beloved sister, Elizabeth Smith, and brother-in-law, Don Smith; granddaughter, Shelli Berg; her precious in-laws, Manual and Teresita Parra; and her beloved sisters and brothers of the Parra Family.
Rose’s passing leaves a void in the hearts and lives of all who loved her. “Absent from this world, means present with the Lord.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information was provided by the family.
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 22, 2021
- Former Prescott office manager sentenced to 7 years’ probation, 1 year in jail
- 1 person sent to hospital after single-vehicle rollover Thursday night in north Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 21, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: